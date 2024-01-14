Friends, family gather to remember Jennifer Hicks, found dead Jan. 2

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Brighton community came together Saturday night for a candlelight vigil to remember the life of Jennifer Hicks.

Hicks went missing on New Year’s Day, and was later found dead. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say there is no evidence of foul play.

Surrounded by candlelight, those who knew 33-year-old Jennifer Hicks huddled together at the Brighton High School football field to share stories about her life and the happiness she brought to their lives — and to mourn her death.

After Hicks went missing, Monroe County deputies, along with Rochester Police officers, searched on foot and used drones to find her body, which was found Jan. 2 at the bottom of an embankment between Scio Street and Portland Avenue.

At Saturday’s vigil, Hicks’ mother Jeanne Henion spoke about her caring heart and her selfless attitude, telling everyone that Jennifer was the kind of person who would go out of her way to help anyone in need, no matter the day or the hour.

“Help somebody. be a part of everything. and that’s who Jenny was,” she said. “She wouldn’t leave anybody stranded — an animal, nobody. If you needed a ride at 2 in the morning, she’d be there. In an instant, in a heartbeat, she’d be there,” Henion said.

Investigators said Hicks was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day on Ziggy’s Bar on Railroad Street in Rochester. Investigators continue to work with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.