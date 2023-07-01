Friends, family to celebrate ‘R.J.’ Grantham’s life Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friends and family will gather Saturday. July 1, to celebrate the life of 6-year-old Ryan “R.J.” Grantham. He’s the little boy who died after being hit by a pickup truck in Rochester last Friday, June 23.

His mother says R.J. was the baby on both sides of the family. She’s asking everyone to wear green Saturday for her baby bear.

Services will be held at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church on Adams Street. The viewing is at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at noon.

R.J.’s family has started a petition to have a crosswalk installed in the area where he was hit on Thurston Road.