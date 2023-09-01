Friends, family to remember Alec Rouse on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and friends Friday will celebrate the life of a local football coach shot and killed in Rochester.

Alec Rouse’s family says the 31-year-old was gunned down after he knocked on the wrong door and got into an argument with someone. It happened early Sunday morning, Aug. 27, near Plymouth Avenue and Ambrose Street.

His funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday at the Central Church of Christ, 101 S Plymouth Ave, Rochester.

No arrests have been made.