Friends, loved ones pay respects to Officer Ritter

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Friends and loved ones are paying their respects Friday to Cleveland Police Officer and Webster native Jamieson Ritter.

Calling hours began at 4 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. at Falvo Funeral Home in Webster.

Ritter was shot while trying to take a man into custody on July 4. Police say De’lawnte Hardy shot his own grandmother five days earlier. Hardy is in custody.

Ritter’s funeral is Saturday morning at Browncroft Community Church in Penfield.