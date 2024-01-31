Dates announced for 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival; Submissions open in February

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester will once again be filled with an abundance of multidisciplinary acts in September.

The 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and close out on Saturday, Sept. 21. The festival, considered the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in the state, has featured acts that incorporate music, theatre, film, magic, dance, artwork, audience participation, and more.

You can submit to perform at the Fringe Festival using this link starting on Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. and ending on March 21 at 5 p.m. There is no cost to apply. Venues curate performers on a rolling admission basis, so the earlier you apply, the better.

There will be a webinar about sending in submissions on Feb. 8 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. You can register for the webinar here. People can also meet one-on-one with various venue managers on Feb. 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. You can register here.

Since its debut in 2012, the Rochester Fringe Festival has drawn more than 750,000 visitors from across the world. It has also became one of the largest Fringe festivals in the nation.