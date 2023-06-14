Fringe Festival lineup will be revealed Wednesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Organizers of the Rochester Fringe Festival will reveal this year’s lineup at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The announcement will be at the Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum. The 2023 Fringe Festival will run from Tuesday, Sept. 12 to Saturday, Sept. 23.

Last year’s Rochester Fringe Festival featured more than 500 acts across 30 venues. That included BANDALOOP, where members danced suspended by strings on the side of the 21-story Five Star Plaza building, the Flippin Metal Circus, and the breakdancing competition Street Beat. There were also film festivals, dance acts, plays, and musical performances.

Since its inception in 2012, the festival doubled in size from five to ten days and has attracted more than 50,000 people to its performances.