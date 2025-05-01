From backyard chickens to cat and dog behavior 101, Lollypop Farm classes aim to educate pet owners
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lollypop Farm is offering hands-on learning opportunities for pet owners starting this weekend.
On Sunday, a free backyard chickens class will take place. Additionally, a pet first aid and CPR class is scheduled for Saturday, with a fee of $75.
Lollypop Farm is also providing free classes on Cat and Dog Behavior 101.
The full list of classes is below:
Backyard Chickens (Free) –
Offered: May 4
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Learn all about chicken care, from behavior and health to legality and coop maintenance.
Pet First Aid and CPR ($75) –
Offered: Saturday, May 3, Saturday, June 7, Saturday, July 5
Time: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
This course provides potentially life-saving information, including CPR and basic first aid practices, to help pet owners provide temporary, urgent care to pets until they can reach a veterinary or emergency clinic.
Cat Behavior 101 (Free) –
Offered: May 17, June 21
Time: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
This introductory course covers the basics of cat body language and how to have safe and successful interactions with cats of all temperaments.
Dog Behavior 101 (Free) –
Offered: May 24, June 28
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
This introductory course focuses on dog body language using the TEMP acronym (Tails, Ears/Eyes, Mouth, and Posture).
More information and register here.
