From backyard chickens to cat and dog behavior 101, Lollypop Farm classes aim to educate pet owners

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lollypop Farm is offering hands-on learning opportunities for pet owners starting this weekend.

On Sunday, a free backyard chickens class will take place. Additionally, a pet first aid and CPR class is scheduled for Saturday, with a fee of $75.

Lollypop Farm is also providing free classes on Cat and Dog Behavior 101.

The full list of classes is below:

Backyard Chickens (Free) –

Offered: May 4

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Learn all about chicken care, from behavior and health to legality and coop maintenance.

Pet First Aid and CPR ($75) –

Offered: Saturday, May 3, Saturday, June 7, Saturday, July 5

Time: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

This course provides potentially life-saving information, including CPR and basic first aid practices, to help pet owners provide temporary, urgent care to pets until they can reach a veterinary or emergency clinic.

Cat Behavior 101 (Free) –

Offered: May 17, June 21

Time: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

This introductory course covers the basics of cat body language and how to have safe and successful interactions with cats of all temperaments.

Dog Behavior 101 (Free) –

Offered: May 24, June 28

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

This introductory course focuses on dog body language using the TEMP acronym (Tails, Ears/Eyes, Mouth, and Posture).

More information and register here.

