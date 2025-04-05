From big cities to small towns, thousands in Rochester area unite in ‘Hands Off’ protests against Trump administration and government cuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thousands of people demonstrated across the area, including in Rochester, Hamlin, Geneseo, Irondequoit, and Batavia, on Saturday.

A large crowd gathered at Cobbs Hill Park in Rochester, marching down Monroe Avenue.

The protests were part of a national movement opposing President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. Demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with the administration’s actions on government downsizing, the economy, and human rights.

The rally began with speeches at 2 p.m. at Cobbs Hill Park. Speakers shared stories of how cuts to agencies like Social Security and threats to defund medical research and health programs endangered their families.

More than 1,200 “Hands Off!” demonstrations were planned by over 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans, and elections activists. Protest sites included the National Mall in Washington, D.C., state capitols, and other locations in all 50 states.

In Hamlin, the Democratic Committee organized a protest with about two dozen people holding signs in front of the Town Hall. They expressed concerns about cuts to Social Security, Veterans Affairs and workforce reductions led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“The unintended consequences from the DOGE cuts that are occurring way too soon,” said protester Mary O’Neill. “There needs to be audits. There need to be people determining what is going on. You don’t just cut 10,000 people and then go, oops.”

Organizers said the protest was a way for participants to commit to their values under the movement’s call to action—Remove, Reverse, Reclaim.

Even in towns with strong Republican populations, people came out to show their dissatisfaction with the new administration.

“There are people on both sides here that don’t like what they’re hearing, what they’re seeing, and that was another reason I wanted to do something,” said protest organizer Sarah Wolcott in Batavia, where more than 300 people lined Main Street with signs.

“I feel like I need to do something, and this feels like the only thing we can do is show up and it just felt right to come here,” said Robin Viklund from Lyndonville at the Batavia rally.

Seniors in Irondequoit held their own mini ‘Hands Off’ protest at the Irondequoit United Church of Christ. Unable to attend the main protest at Cobbs Hill, around 20 congregation members gathered to make their voices heard.

