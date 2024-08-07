From bus drivers to teachers: Rochester City School District hiring for wide range of positions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With schools in the City of Rochester starting in just a few short weeks, the Rochester City School District is actively recruiting job seekers.

On Wednesday, the RCSD held its “Get on the Bus” recruitment event at Padilla High School. It is looking to address dire staffing needs and work with those who want to help in the community.

“We have entry level positions up through teacher positions, food service, clerical, custodial, transportation, bus drivers, safety and security, paraprofessionals, teaching assistants, and classroom teachers. We will work with anyone who is interested in working in the Rochester school district to have a tremendous impact on our students and our community,” said Christopher Miller, Chief of Human Capital with the Rochester City School District.

Wednesday’s event is one of four recruitment events. The ones remaining:

Roc the Block: Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It takes place at Aberdeen Park on 373 Aberdeen St.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It takes place at Aberdeen Park on 373 Aberdeen St. Rochester Public Market: Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. It takes place at 280 N. Union St.

Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. It takes place at 280 N. Union St. Mercantile on Main: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It takes place at 240 E Main St.

