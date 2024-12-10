From civil war to overthrow: Local Syrians reflect on country’s power shift

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GATES, N.Y. —Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean met with Mohammad Alfayad and Ahmad Kindawi, two Syrian expatriates who fled their homeland 13 years ago. Both men left Syria when the civil war began, fearing persecution by the secret police.

Mohammad Alfayad shared his experience: “I protested in the street. I was chased by secret police who were wearing civilian clothes just like everybody else but they were just watching who is saying what. I was lucky to run away and never be caught.”

Ahmad Kindawi, who pursued a master’s degree in the U.S., recalled the oppressive environment in Syria: “I grew up in a family who taught me the walls have ears. You can’t talk politics.”

The news of Assad’s fall brought overwhelming emotions to Alfayad. “And I just burst out crying. I just in such joy, feelings I have never ever felt. I feel like, it’s the joy of freedom,” he said.

Kindawi expressed hope for Syria’s future, saying, “I hope Syria to be for all Syrians, not just one family.”

Brean also spoke with Professor Sefa Secen from Nazareth University, an expert on Syrian refugees. Secen noted, “The recent developments in Syria generally make me kind of happy for many reasons because we’re talking about a 13-year-long civil war and a 54-year brutal regime, the Assad family.”

Secen emphasized the challenges ahead: “There will be a lot of transition challenges so winning a war is not equal to winning peace in international politics.”

As Syria embarks on this new chapter, the hope is for a stable and inclusive future. However, concerns remain about the potential for further violence, as weapons from armories could fuel new conflicts.

