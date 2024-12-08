From crafts to cuisine: Holiday market offers a festive shopping experience while supporting local businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Viciously Crafty Holiday Makers Market took place on Saturday, providing a platform for local artists and crafters to showcase their talents and support the community.

The market offered shoppers a chance to support local crafters, artisans, and small businesses. Attendees enjoyed a variety of crafts, local food and drinks, and the opportunity to participate in raffles and more.

The event aims to create a space for local creatives to gather and connect with the community, fostering a supportive environment for small businesses.