From dance to storytelling: Ganondagan’s Indigenous Music & Arts Festival offers cultural immersion

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

VICTOR, N.Y. — Ganondagan’s annual Indigenous Music & Arts Festival will showcase Haudenosaunee and Indigenous cultures through dance, music, storytelling, traditional craft demonstrations, an Indigenous Arts Market, children’s activities, Indigenous food, and more.

“This year we are deeply honored to be welcoming Māori artists and performers,” Ganondagan said in a statement. “The event will feature artist demonstrations, dance performances, and collaborative opportunities with Haudenosaunee artists, performers, and culture bearers.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.