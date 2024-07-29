From e-gaming to carpentry: ROC Vocademics teaches middle schoolers future-ready skills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District’s Summer of Discovery learning programs continued with its ROC Vocademics on Monday.

Middle school students participated in e-gaming, video production, and carpentry classes. It teaches these students vital career skills for the future and keeps them learning and out of the house for the summer.

“They’re using different types of technology. Last week, drones were flying using a virtual headset. Video production has teamed up with the other CTEs and are using interview skills, and learning doing what you do, to document their journey,” said Yarritza Delgado, School No. 19’s community site coordinator.

The next event in the Summer of Discovery series is the Special Olympics Carnival and Parade, which is visiting John Williams School Number 5 on August 8.

