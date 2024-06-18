From gardening to grass cutting: Rochester residents find ways to safely enjoy the warm weather

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was no shortage of people working in the heat on Monday. News10NBC saw lots of people doing roadwork, construction, or landscaping.

We’re talking about workers in the heat. But it also includes workers who have to stay outside for longer periods, like people doing landscaping work or mowing the lawn – a lot of which was happening at Cobb’s Hill.

There wasn’t a shortage of people working on the lawn at Cobb’s Hill Monday afternoon. It was a similar story at Ontario Beach Park — sealers were working under the hot sun.

Some people said they love the heat, but not without taking safety steps.

“I have a garden, I work in my garden and cut my own grass and stuff but I know not to just jump out in the heat in the middle of the day, I go out early in the morning, and let the heat build up that way,” Paula Nesbitt said.

“Everybody I talked to today loves it, they’ve been waiting for today to warm up you know, but you know Rochester, one minute it could be 90 degrees and the next minute it could be 65, so you just got to get in when you can,” Tondgie Mackey said.

If you’re someone who likes running or working out on days like Monday, opt for something with electrolytes in it, and of course, never push yourself and always listen to your body.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.