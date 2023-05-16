From local hot dogs to sushi flown in from Japan, Oak Hill offers diverse food options

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Feeding over 200,000 people for one of the biggest golf tournaments isn’t the easiest task if you ask Chef Ed Milan with Patina Restaurant Group, but he said they’re well prepared.

“Well over a year of planning,” he said, “We start researching the local market about a year and a half ago and created over 365 individual recipes just for this event.”

With everything starting at the first hole market, throughout the course of the tournament, they anticipate to go through thousands of bags of chips, tons of sandwiches, drinks, and fresh fish is being flown in from Japan every other day.

Briana Collier (News 10 NBC): “Talk about the freshness and the quality that went into making this menu as well.”

Ed Milan (Patina Restaurant Group): “The burger for example, it is a part of the all-inclusive. We’ll do about 17 tons of burgers, there’s an eight-ounce butcher grind burger, grilled fresh. We have about 10 grills behind this concession stand, grilled fresh, cheesed, and ready for people to enjoy. This is all included with your ticket, which is something new this year.”

“We tested this concept out last year in Southern Hills for the PGA Championship and we really wanted to expand it to all guests on site,” said Patina Restaurant Group Executive Director Eric Babcook. “So from Monday to Sunday, all GA or grounds guests will have the ability to have the all-inclusive package,” Babcook said. “So, when you buy a ticket you have the champs plus ticket, and what that looks like is as soon as you come in through the gates, a volunteer will put a wristband on your wrist and you’ll have all-inclusive food and beverage,” he said.

The food options are endless.

Collier: “Let’s get right into it. I mean what is this right here, because this is what I want to try, this looks good.”

Milan: “This is our Chicken Milanese we will be serving today. We hand breaded about a ton of this yesterday. It’s a chicken cutlet, deep fried, breaded, seasoned, fresh arugula, fresh shaved parmesan, little grape tomatoes and drizzled with a 15-year-old balsamic dressing.”

Briana Collier: “I feel like you have that rehearsed, you have it down to a science, right?”

Ed Milan: “It’s a popular dish that we do a lot of.”

With everything local.

“We do a lot with the local companies,” said Milan. “We’ll have Zweigles white hots around 18 thousand among the course this week, Watson’s candies, Muranda Cheese Company; we’re doing huge displays of cheese throughout the premium areas,” he said.

There will be seven locations throughout the course where fans will be able to get food.