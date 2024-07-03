From Ontario County to Paris: Meghan Musnicki’s journey to become four-time Olympic rower for Team USA

NAPLES, N.Y. — Meghan Musnicki, a rower from Naples, N.Y., will make her fourth trip to the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Musnicki is no stranger to the medal podium. She won a pair of gold medals, one in London twelve years ago and another in Rio in 2016.

The Naples native grew up rowing at Ithaca College before eventually making the national team. She originally retired after the Tokyo Olympics but decided to get back in the game. Soon, at 41 years old, she’ll be the oldest American woman to row at the games.

Musnicki just finished sixth in the World Championship last year and is gunning for gold again, something she’s used to. She was a part of every Olympic or World Title from 2006 to 2016.

She told News10NBC there’s one thing that keeps her going:

“I love competing. I love pushing my limits. I love being part of a team of women that are attempting to raise the bar, raise the standard, and go after an incredibly lofty goal with no guarantees,” Musnicki said. “I’m a racer. All of my teammates would say that I’m incredibly competitive and I still have more to learn. Right? Like the sport is such that you can always learn something new and I’m lucky enough that my body has held up or is holding up.”

Musnicki also said she takes pride in being the oldest American rower and hopes she can inspire others to compete no matter their age. She is getting support from people in Naples as she prepares for the Paris Olympics.

