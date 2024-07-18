From Park Place to Park Avenue: Hasbro to launch Monopoly Rochester edition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Get ready to pass go and collect $200 on your way to get a garbage plate.

Hasbro’s iconic Monopoly board game is launching a Rochester edition. Mr. Monopoly himself is expected to make a special appearance at The Strong Museum on Thursday.

The museum has the Hasbro Game Park on its grounds.

Could it be Abbott’s? Wegmans? The Dentzel Carousel? Genesee Brew House? Susan B. Anthony’s grave? Nick Tahou’s? George Eastman House? A Kodak camera game piece – and maybe a saxophone for the jazz fest.

The News10NBC newsroom has some thoughts on what should make the cut: