From police reform to eviction aid: Free the People ROC celebrates 5 years of serving community needs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A local activist group, Free the People ROC, celebrated its fifth anniversary at MLK Lodge in MLK Park. The gathering focused on reflecting on half a decade of advocacy, protests, and community work.

Organizers said the group, initially focused on police reform, has adapted its mission to meet the community’s evolving needs.

“As the times change, we focused a lot of our effort on mutual aid and helping people stop evictions and helping people, you know, move into an apartment where they feel safe and they feel secure,” Ashley Gantt of Free the People Roc said.

Shay Herbert, from FTP, emphasized the importance of community involvement, saying, “We need the community to come out to push to talk to whoever they need to talk to to advocate that this is not just an FTP ROC effort, but it’s a Rochester effort.”

Free the People ROC was formed in response to the 2020 death of Daniel Prude, who died after being restrained by Rochester police officers during a mental health crisis. The medical examiner ruled Prude’s death a homicide, but the attorney general did not charge any of the officers involved.

