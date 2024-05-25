From pop-up tent to brick-and-mortar: Island Wraps shares success story at Lilac Festival

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The first weekend of the Lilac Festival is coming to a close, but the fun will continue into the week for 10 straight days of food, flowers and music.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins was back out at the festival Sunday, May 12, to see how things are going for vendors. At the corner of Highland Avenue and South Avenue, row after row of food trucks and restaurants are set up.

“The dishes are amazing,” said Pat Simmonds, the owner of Island Wraps. “We are Caribbean American cuisine, just like at the restaurant. We have our chicken, which is one of our signature meals. Oxtail at times. We have the grilled fish, shrimp salads. Our rubbish plates, it is beyond. And we do a wrap salad, the bowls, pro bowls, anything you want here; our beverages are refreshing. We make everything right here so you can’t ask for more when you come to this booth.”

Simmonds has been at the Lilac Festival for 10 years and actually started her business there.

“Ten years ago in April May, we started here, we applied, we were accepted because they didn’t have anything like us. You know, our cuisine sounded enticing and you know, Jeff, who was the person at the time ,accepted us. And since then we’ve grown, we’ve grown to 20, almost 30 events a year and it’s just been a wonderful experience,” Simmonds said.

Island Wraps also has a brick-and-mortar store, but Simmonds says being out at a festival with a pop-up tent doesn’t compare.

“What I love is just seeing the many faces — you know, you see a lot more people out here, different culture sand you know, the different foods and just seeing people have fun,” Simmonds said. “It’s different because, you know, we bring parts of the operation here, but it’s a lot of work that goes in, because we cook right on site, we just get down and dirty and, you know, it’s outdoors so we have to deal with the cold weather … I’m not a cold-weather kind of girl, but I have my coats and everything that I do. I come prepared some days. I may turn my heat on. I bring a heater, but it’s fun. I love the freshness of just being at the Lilac, you know. I’m a country girl, so I like that.”

Island Wraps is one of more than 40 different restaurants and food trucks offered at the Lilac Festival. Carnival Eats, a show on the Cooking Channel, is actually at the festival highlighting and filming all the delicious food.

The food trucks and live music stay open until 8:30 p.m. tonight and every night through the week. The festival runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.