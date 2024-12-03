From prison to a place to call home: The Door of Hope helps women rebuild their lives

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local charity, The Door of Hope, provides a crucial lifeline for women transitioning from prison back to society. As the winter months approach, the charity is seeking donations during this season of giving.

Danell Guesno, the director since the summer, is currently housing three women, with another on the way.

“We’re a transitional home for women coming off the streets or out of prison, usually due to drug and alcohol abuse,” said Guesno.

The program lasts nine to 12 months and provides support such as GED preparation and vocational training to help women succeed after leaving the house.

“They really don’t have the life skills to transition from prison into a healthy lifestyle,” Guesno explained.

One resident, Dallas Bennett, applied to 28 programs while in prison, but only The Door of Hope responded. She is now working two jobs and studying for her commercial driver’s license.

“I was living in my car, in drug houses, and I could not seem to get myself together,” Bennett shared. “Knowing that I have a place to call home means so much to me.”

The Door of Hope is hosting its first-ever fundraiser on Friday to raise funds for a house vehicle, a new bathroom, and help with bills. Tickets are sold out, but donations can be made here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.