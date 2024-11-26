From woodshop to life lessons: Local teens display handcrafted creations at showcase event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — St. Michael’s Woodshop, a ministry supported by the Sisters of Mercy, hosted a special holiday sale at Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women on Saturday. The event featured handmade items such as tables, chairs, toys, cutting boards, and trivets.

Founded in the 1960s by Sister Patricia Flynn, who passed away in 2011, the woodshop serves as an after-school and summer program. It teaches woodworking and life skills, including conflict resolution, socialization, and financial management, to youth in Rochester.

Sister Nancy Whitley, a Sister of Mercy, remains actively involved by serving on the board. Currently, 24 young people participate in the program.

On Saturday, dozens of inner-city youth had the opportunity to display their handmade wood art creations. In collaboration with the Finger Lakes Wood Turners and the Rochester Woodworkers Society, these teens are learning valuable woodshop and life skills. They proudly showcased and sold their work, highlighting their craftsmanship and dedication.