Frontier Field will become Innovative Field on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Frontier Field will have a new name, Innovative Field, starting Tuesday. That name comes from Innovative Solutions, a Henrietta-based tech company that’s now a naming rights partner.

The Red Wings will go head-to-head with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs for their home opener on March 31. We spoke to Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason about the historic change.

“I think the timing of our name change is very significant and just the fact that its Innovative Field,” Mason said. “There is going to be a lot of innovations. The ballpark is going to be under a lot of facelifts for the next 2 to 3 seasons.”

The Red Wings will be giving out toboggan hats on opening day.