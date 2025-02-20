Irondequoit Democratic Committee designates candidate for town supervisor

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Democratic Committee has announced John Perticone as their chosen candidate for town supervisor.

The committee held a vote, resulting in 36 votes for Perticone, two for Andrae Evans, and one write-in vote.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is investigating Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andrae Evans for “potential criminal conduct”.

The committee delayed its decision for weeks following sexual harassment complaints against Evans. He is accused of making sexual comments to a female employee of the town last year, who ended up resigning in September.

Evans has defended himself, stating, “The allegations are politically motivated.”

Despite the controversy, he has no intention of resigning and plans to run for re-election this year.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.