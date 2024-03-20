Full slate of performers announced for CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival

Performers announced for 2024 jazz festival in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Organizers have announced the full slate of performers for the 2024 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival — nine days of music, fun and culture happening June 21-29 at venues throughout Rochester.

The festival, celebrating 21 years, will feature more than 1,750 performers (both solo and members of bands) — many of them fan favorites and back by popular demand — to name a few, Grammy winner Samara Joy, John Oates, Taj Mahal and Sheila E and the E- Train.

John Nugent, a promoter for the festival, talked about what Sheila E asked the crowd to do during the first post-COVID festival.

“She said on the microphone, look at the person next to you, give them a big hug. I’ve never seen 10,000 people hugging in the middle of downtown Rochester,” Nugent said.

There will also be several local artists performing at the festival.

You can see the full list of artists here. For the full schedule for the jazz festival, including time, dates and prices for each artists’ scheduled performance, click here. For tickets and Club Passes, go here, Club Passes — which offer access to more than 200 shows designated Club Pass performers (not including headliners) — go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m.

The headliners announced for the festival include the following:

Friday, June 21: Guitarist and vocalist Taj Mahal will perform at Kodak Hall at 8 p.m.

