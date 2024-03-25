Fun Run/Walk for Bivona Child Advocacy Center

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fleet Feet hosted its annual Hippity Hop Community Family Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. The event benefited the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children in the Greater Rochester region. It delivers child abuse response, healing, and prevention through collaborative service, awareness, education, and leadership.

The non-competitive fun and relaxed family friendly three mile run/walk went through the Park Avenue neighborhood. In order to help support the children of Bivona Child Advocacy Center, participants are asked to bring juice boxes, bottled water or Gatorade to be donated. Every child that enters into Bivona receives food and drink in order to help with the healing process.

The event also had pancakes and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Monetary donations are also being collected for Bivona Child Advocacy Center here.

