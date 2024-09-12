Fundraiser to support local K-9s includes chance to go to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Do you want to go to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction this year? The Rockin’ K-9 Raffle could get you there.

That’s the annual fundraiser Crimestoppers puts on for the local police K-9 units. News10NBC went out this morning to see the K-9 officers training.

The fundraiser helps pay for training areas like these, along with other supplies. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Shawn Edwards was out there with his dog and says that there’s just as much time spent bonding with the K-9 as there is training.

“Working on that bond is very important when you’re just starting out playing with the toys, letting them run around. And then eventually you start working in that playtime with work,” Edwards said.

The fundraiser runs through Oct. 1. Three winners will get two tickets each to the ceremony in Cleveland and another prize is an autographed Lou Gramm guitar. You can enter the raffle here.

This is all put on by Crimestoppers, a local nonprofit that supports, but is not part of, law enforcement.

