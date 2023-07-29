Funeral for Sisters of Mercy to be Saturday at Mercy Center

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The funeral for the two local Sisters of Mercy killed in a car crash – Sister Arlene Semesky and Sister Joanne Deck – is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the chapel at Mercy Center in Brighton.

The Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOIxyEOm1Qw.

They were among four Sisters of Mercy, three from the Rochester area, who were involved in a crash while heading to Mass in Erie, Pa., on Sunday, July 16.

“Arlene was enthusiastic, larger than life. Joanne was quieter, but had a zest for life, and was just always present,” Sister Kathleen Wayne said during a recent Mass at St. Rita’s in Webster.