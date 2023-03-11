Funeral held for fallen Buffalo firefighter

BUFFALO, N.Y. A funeral service was held Friday for a Buffalo firefighter killed in a downtown fire last week.

Arno died while fighting a massive fire last Wednesday. Firefighters and police lined the streets outside Saint Joseph Cathedral during the service. Jason was part of engine 2 and he was one of the firefighters who raced to the fire on Main Street.

Jason was remembered for his commitment to service and desire to help others. his brother Delton eulogized Jason, saying he couldn’t be more proud.

“A part of him went wherever you did because you were his world and he was yours, at least for a short time,” Delton Arno said.

Arno is survived by his wife and their daughter. Following the service, a private burial was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.