Funeral mass for Bishop Clark will start at noon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The funeral mass for bishop emeritus Matthew Clark, who died at age 85, will start at noon on Monday. Once it starts, you can watch it live here.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will lead a mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Flower City Park. The cathedral also held a prayer service for the bishop on Sunday.

Clark was consecrated as the youngest bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Rochester in 1979 and was one of the youngest American Catholic bishops ever. He retired in 2012.