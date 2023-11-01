Funeral services for Rev. Lewis Stewart announced for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community will be saying goodbye to a lifelong social justice activist on Saturday. Funeral arrangements for Rev. Lewis Stewart will be held at Baber AME Church on Meigs Street, followed by his homegoing service at noon. The public is invited to attend.

Calling hours will be Saturday morning, Nov. 4 from nine until noon.

Rev. Stewart died on Friday at his home in Rochester after a long illness.

Rev. Stewart co-founded United Christian Leadership Ministry in 2013 where he successfully advocated for criminal justice reform. He used action and words to help eradicate social, economic, and racial inequities.