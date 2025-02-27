Future of SPoT Coffee’s mural in question

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — SPoT Coffee, a beloved fixture in Rochester, is closing its doors March 2nd after 25 years of serving the community.

The historic building, once the Hallman Chevrolet showroom, has been home to SPoT Coffee since 2000. The building is historic, so what happens next is unclear. News10NBC has reached out to the building owner to see if plans are already in the works, but have not heard back.

The Art Deco structure has been a hub for locals seeking a welcoming atmosphere. Scott Evans, a writer and longtime patron called it a hub for the community. “It’s a real loss for the community.”

It’s not just customers saddened by the news, but Heather Heffernan, who is responsible for the 10’x40′ mural that hangs over the cafe. “It was a privilege, you know, to do something that means a lot to Rochester and hopefully bring people a lot of joy.”

The mural features local landmarks, people connected to SPoT Coffee and Heffernan’s family. Heffernan hopes the mural will be donated to the city for future appreciation.

The cafe says the closure is due to a decline in sales.

“This was not an easy decision,” said Anton Ayoub, president and CEO of SPoT Coffee. “We are incredibly grateful to the Rochester community for embracing us over the years. To our loyal customers, dedicated employees and local partners-thank you for making SPoT Coffee a home away from home.”

