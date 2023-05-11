Future Ready afterschool program celebrates students’ college decisions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — College decision day was Wednesday for some Rochester area students.

Students who are part of the Encompass Future Ready afterschool program gathered with families and their biggest fans. 700 students from 57 schools across the region are part of the program, which had a 100% graduation rate.

Students have to maintain an 85% attendance rate and at least a 2.0 GPA for the program. One Gates-Chili graduating senior, Mekhi Henderson, explained what the program has meant to him.

“Future Ready is a big part of my success because, without Future Ready, I would have never filed a college application. Also, with Future Ready, they also pay for your college application and do a college application side-by-side. So whenever you need help or have a question, they’ll be right there to assist you,” he said.

He is going to Alfred State for a business administration degree this fall.