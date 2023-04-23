Gala raises funds for local behavioral health program and clinic

Rochester, N.Y. – Villa of Hope hosted its annual Portraits of Hope Gala on Saturday at the Hyatt Regency in Rochester. The gala raised money for Villa of Hope’s Behavioral Health Program and Clinic, which has served up to 1,000 children, teenagers, and adults in the past year.

The Behavioral Health Department encompasses the LIFE Residential Program, Outpatient Chemical Dependency Clinic, Addiction Prevention Education Program and Mental Health Outpatient Clinic. It is certified by the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and the Office of Mental Health. There are services for adolescents and adults utilizing individualized, trauma-responsive, evidence based, and holistic treatment models.