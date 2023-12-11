Gala raises money for Geneva first responders

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GENEVA, N.Y. – Geneva first responders received a Christmas gift from their community. The Shields of Honor Gala Committee presented a check for $32,000 to the Geneva Police and Fire Departments to be shared equally.

A gala took place on Nov. 3 at Ventosa Vineyards and featured speakers, a live auction, door prizes, a raffle, music and dancing. It was sponsored by The Second Impact organization headed by Ray Ciancaglini.

Ciancaglini, a former professional boxer, founded The Second Impact to raise awareness, offer support, and encourage being honest about concussion symptoms. He began raising funds for first responders last year with two separate events for police and firefighters.