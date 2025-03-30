Gala raises money for Hochstein School’s music and arts programs

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Hochstein School held its annual Flourish Gala on Saturday night, celebrating the institution’s work in providing music, dance, and therapeutic arts education.

The goal of the gala, which took place at the Memorial Arts Gallery, was to raise money for tuition assistance and its open access programs. The school offers classes for children and adults.

Hochstein serves more than 3,500 students from a 12-county region around Rochester each year.