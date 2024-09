ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester area is dealing with the aftermath of flash flooding on Monday afternoon that left some areas knee-deep in water.

Webster was the worst hit but viewers sent in photos and videos from other areas as well. Here are some of the photos from the storms and the flooding:

Empire Boulevard over Irondequoit Bay (Photo: Heidi LaDuca)

Edgemere Drive in Greece (Photo: Venessa Faith Haley)

Webster (Photo and video: Rachael Main)

Webster (Video: Alex Zambuto)