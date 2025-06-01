Games, dunk tank, and 5K highlight Golisano Children’s Hospital fundraiser

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The popular fundraiser, Stroll for Strong Kids, returned to Genesee Valley Park on Saturday, benefiting the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

More than 180 teams of families and supporters marched in honor of children who have received or are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The event featured games, a 5K run, and a dunk tank for Golisano Children’s Hospital, doctors, and nurses. Organizers highlighted the event’s ability to bring families together.

“We don’t always get the opportunity to be together and meet other families who need this hospital,” said Stroll for Strong Kids Honorary Chair Jennifer Johnson. “So when you come out here and see other families who have had journeys similar to your own, it’s really really magical. They get each other in a way that maybe they don’t find necessarily in their own individual worlds.”

The fundraiser supports essential programs that serve the hospital’s children and their loved ones.

