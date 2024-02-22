Gaming tournament on Saturday will benefit Veterans Outreach Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Great Lakes Gaming on South Avenue is holding a video game tournament on Saturday, Feb. 24 to benefit the Veterans Outreach Center.

Gamers will play “Call of Duty” and spectators are encouraged to attend. There will be food, drinks, and prizes. The cost is $30 per player. You can sign up here or call (585) 604-9626.

The tournament’s doors open at noon and the gaming begins at 1 p.m.

The Veterans Outreach Center offers a fitness center, hydromassage therapy, a barbershop, and more for veterans. It also helps veterans with job seeking and provides shelter to homeless veterans.