Gananda school district will host hearing Thursday on budget revote process

GANANDA, N.Y. — The Gananda Central School District is hosting a public hearing on Thursday on a path forward after its school budget vote failed last month.

It’s taking place at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The discussion will focus on the budget revote process, which is set to take place on June 17. Voting will be open from noon to 9 p.m. at the RMES Gymnasium.

The $28 million budget failed by just over 100 votes. The proposed budget aimed to maintain class sizes, athletic programs, and college-level courses, and included three new buses, two diesel and one gas.

The new budget proposal is $200,000 less than the previous one. The budgets for the Caledonia-Mumford and Oakfield-Alabama school districts were also voted down.