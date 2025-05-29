Gananda Schools Face Budget Revote After Proposal Fails by 100 Votes

GANANDA, N.Y. – The Gananda Central School District is preparing a new budget proposal after the initial $28 million budget was voted down by just over 100 votes. The proposed budget aimed to maintain class sizes, athletic programs, and college-level courses, and included three new buses—two diesel and one gas—amid controversy over New York’s upcoming electric bus mandate.

The district is now working on a new budget for a revote on June seventeenth. Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy said the initial budget exceeded the tax levy limit due to two specific counseling services, which have been removed from the new proposal. The district plans to find alternative funding for these programs.

“One of the things we struggle with here in Gananda is the amount of state aid we get,” Van Scoy said. “So as we look at our state aid for next school year, particularly the foundation aid, we’re looking that Gananda will receive about $10,000 per student next year from the state. I think our frustration here in Gananda is that we look at districts in our own county. Some of those districts get $15,000 per student. Some of those districts get $20,000 per student,” Van Scoy said.

The new budget proposal is more than $200,000 less than the previous one. Van Scoy said adjustments were made based on community feedback, and he expects more support from the community during the June revote.

The budgets for the Caledonia-Mumford and Oakfield-Alabama school districts were also voted down.

