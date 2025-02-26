Gang and drug-related immigration arrests appear to be made in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Immigration arrests appear to have taken place in the Rochester area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) posted a photo on social media showing at least one person being taken into custody.

The ATF stated that it assisted the Department of Homeland Security, along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the “Enforcement and Removal Operations” division of ICE and U.S. Marshals.

The ATF described its involvement as supporting “immigration enforcement efforts targeting gang members, drug traffickers, and dangerous criminals.”

The Trump Administration has promised to prioritize law-breakers first, but data obtained from NBC News shows that the number of detainees in ICE custody without criminal conviction or pending charges increased by more than 1800 in the first two weeks of February.

Those detainees represented 41% of the 4,422 total new detainees within that time frame.

When asked for comment on the data by NBC News, they declined to provide more data, but a spokeswoman from the Department of Homeland Security said immigrants without criminal records are “far from innocent.”

News10NBC has reached out to authorities for more information.

