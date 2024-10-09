Ganondagan will intentionally burn land to restore ecosystem

VICTOR, N.Y. — The Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor is getting ready to intentionally set more than 100 acres of land on fire.

Wildlife management specialists will set the fire to restore the ecosystem and agricultural land. It’s called a prescribed burn and they’ve become common at Ganondagan.

Fire crews will be on the scene for the burn. Prescribed burning is a tradition started by the Onondawaga, or Seneca people, to restore agricultural land and forest ecosystems.

It serves the same purpose today but also serve as a history lesson, teaching new generations of the practice.