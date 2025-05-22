Gantt and Lightfoot R-Centers closed Saturday for Victor Saunders funeral services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Gantt and Lightfoot R-Centers in Rochester will be closed Saturday for the funeral services for Victor Saunders.

Saunders was the mayor’s advisor on Violence Prevention and a long-time youth intervention specialist for the City of Rochester. He passed away on May 9.

RELATED: Victor Saunders, leader of Rochester’s anti-violence programs, has died

The centers will be closed so employees can attend the service.

The Adams Street, Trenton and Pamela Jackson and Thomas Ryan R-Center’s will still be open Saturday for their normal hours, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.