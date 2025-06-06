Garage fire in Canandaigua melts lawnmower

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – A garage fire in Canandaigua Wednesday melted a riding lawnmower.

The Cheshire Fire Department responded to Charing Cross in Canandaigua Wednesday night at around 9:38 p.m. for a report of a garage fire.

The fire department says when they got there, there was heavy smoke coming from the garage. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about ten minutes.

Four people and a dog were able to get out of the home safely, according to the fire department. They also say no injuries were reported and the fire did not spread into the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. See more photos from the fire below: