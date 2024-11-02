Garage fire in Gates spreads to cars, threatens neighboring home

GATES, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a garage fire Saturday morning and kept it from seriously damaging the home next door. Everybody got out of both homes.

According to Battalion Chief Nick Amendolare with the Gates Fire District, firefighters got multiple calls about a fire on Flamingo Drive at 8:38 a.m. Saturday. They arrived at 8:41 a.m. to find the garage at 20 Flamingo Drive fully involved, with the fire spreading to two vehicles in the driveway. It also was getting close to the neighboring house at 18 Flamingo. Firefighters got it under control by 9:01 a.m.

At one point a service power line fell on a metal chain link fence, and firefighters saw it “arcing and sparking,” Amendolare said, so they got RG&E out quickly to disconnect utilities.

Amendolare said while the fire never got into the house at 20 Flamingo, it has smoke and water damage — plus the utilities are turned off — so the residents can’t stay there right away. The neighboring house at 18 Flamingo has a broken window and some damage to the siding; he said the residents are back inside.

There’s no word yet on the fire’s cause, which is being investigated by the Monroe County Fire Bureau.