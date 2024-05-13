Gardening enthusiasts gather at Flower City Days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s Public Market burst into color this Mother’s Day as people gathered at Flower City Days to kickstart their gardening projects.

This event has hundreds of vendors offering everything from perennials and annuals to unique garden decorations, along with master gardeners from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County offering gardening advice.

A feature of Flower City Days is the give-and-take container exchange program outside the Market Office. This initiative encourages gardeners to donate or pick up gently used gardening containers.

A group of students participating in the market talked about their involvement in flower selling to support UNICEF, highlighting the market’s impact beyond just gardening.

If you missed this weekend’s festivities, the event will continue on select dates through May 27, including Sundays, May 19 and 26, and the Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 24, and Monday, May 27. Operating hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

