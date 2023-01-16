Garth Fagan Dance Studio holds dance classes in honor of Dr. King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Garth Fagan Dance Studio held a day of free dance classes in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

They say it is to honor the work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They also say their goal is to bring together adults and children of all backgrounds to achieve unity through dance.

“We know that one of the best ways to bring people together is through the arts, and dance is our specialty here at Garth Fagan dance, so we figure that’s a great way to honor Dr. King, celebrate through the body together in unity and have some fun and boogie boogie boogie,” said Nicolette Ferguson, director of the Community Artist-In-Residence Program.

Organizers say it’s a family-filled day of fun and trying something new.