Gary Smith, founder of Pirate Toy Fund and children’s entertainer, dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Beloved local children’s entertainer Gary Smith died Friday morning.

He was 64. He had been suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy the last couple of years.

Smith was half of the iconic duo “Doug & Gary,” who entertained children with music and song until parting ways in the early 1990s. Smith then branded himself “Gary the Happy Pirate.”

He was also revered for his charitable work. After meeting young leukemia patient Christie Simonetti at Strong Memorial Hospital, he worked with her parents to establish the Pirate Toy Fund.

Gary Smith was also known for his work as a children’s entertainer and went by “Gary the Happy Pirate.” (Provided photo)

Throughout the year, thanks to the fund, thousands of toys are collected and donated to children in need.

“Gary left an incredible impact on this community through his musical talents and his dedication to making children smile,” said Pirate Toy Fund Executive Director Otto Harnischfeger. “He knew how much of a difference even one toy could make in a child’s life. This charity will forever be his legacy.”

Since 1995, over half a million toys have been given out.