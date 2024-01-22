Gas prices in Rochester continue their winter decline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester are continuing their downward trend this winter, dropping by four cents since last week and 20 cents over the past four weeks.

Rochester’s average price for gas landed on $3.28 per gallon on Monday. That’s still higher than the national average $3.08 per gallon but that gap is closing slightly. The national average raised by one cent since last week and has only dropped by four cents in the past five months.

AAA says that December and January is typically when gas prices reach their lowest, while June and July is when they reach their peak.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $2.91 per gallon while the most expensive was just under a dollar over higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

Rochester’s average for gas is 10 cents higher than in Buffalo but four cents lower than in Syracuse. Elmira had the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.05 per gallon. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.