Gas prices continue to drop in Rochester this holiday season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester are continuing to decline this holiday season, dropping by six cents compared to last week.

Rochester’s average lowered to $3.50 per gallon on Monday. The average dropped by four cents ahead of the first week of December, five cents the week after that, followed by the even larger drop going into this week.

However, Rochester’s gas is still more expensive compared to the national average of $3.07 per gallon and the gap is only growing. The national average fell by eight cents compared to last week and has also fallen throughout December. The national average has fallen by 25 cents in the past four week compared to 20 cents for Rochester’s average.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $2.99 per gallon while the most expensive was a dollar higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Rochester on Monday were five cents lower than in Buffalo but six cents higher than in Syracuse. Elmira had the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.16 per gallon.

You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.